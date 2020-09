Le auto più tecnologiche del 2020

The First Edition of the all-new Volvo XC90 has an interior featuring nappa leather seats in Amber, a Charcoal leather dashboard and Linear Walnut inlays. It also features a premium audio system from Bowers & Wilkins. The limited First Edition of the all-new Volvo XC90 includes 1,927 individually numbered cars, a unique key fob, uniquely numbered tread plates and a distinctive badge on the tailgate.